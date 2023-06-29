Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Virginia leaders issue statements about Supreme Court overturning affirmative action

United State Supreme Court.
United State Supreme Court.(WEAU)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Virginia leaders have issued statements regarding the U.S. Supreme Court overturning affirmative action.

Affirmative action was passed by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965.

Statements from Virginia leaders can be found below:

“At first blush, this appears to be a well-reasoned opinion by the Court. Colleges and Universities will no longer be allowed to consider race as a factor when determining admission of an applicant, as the Court has determined that it violates the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. - (R-9) Morgan Griffith

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Roanoke River
Near Surface Smoke Forecast
Code Orange air quality alert issued for Thursday’s smoky skies
Air quality will be reduced Wednesday into early Thursday as wildfire smoke lingers overhead.
Wildfire smoke brings unhealthy air into the evening
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal
The expansion to Virginia's Move Over Law now requires drivers to also move over for stationary...
Virginia’s new Move Over law takes effect this weekend

Latest News

The law went into effect on June 27, 2023
New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide
Mountain Valley Pipeline
Pipeline opponents challenge motions to dismiss lawsuits
Wythe County Economy Announcement
Wythe County Economy Announcement
AAA Move Over Law
AAA Move Over Law