Virginia leaders issue statements about Supreme Court overturning affirmative action

(WDBJ) - Virginia leaders have issued statements regarding the U.S. Supreme Court overturning affirmative action.

Affirmative action was passed by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965.

Statements from Virginia leaders can be found below:

Today, I released the following statement after the Supreme Court's ruling on affirmative action: pic.twitter.com/7OEx2tOzyX — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) June 29, 2023

Our diversity is America's greatest strength. Diversity makes our schools and our communities stronger. Deeply disturbed by SCOTUS’ decision rolling back affirmative action. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) June 29, 2023

“At first blush, this appears to be a well-reasoned opinion by the Court. Colleges and Universities will no longer be allowed to consider race as a factor when determining admission of an applicant, as the Court has determined that it violates the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. - (R-9) Morgan Griffith

