Volunteers needed to stencil stormwater drains

By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County is raising awareness about stormwater and how storm drain inlets return rain and run-off to nearby waterways.

Stormwater Program Manager Cindy Linkenhoker joined Here @ Home and said many people do not realize stormwater goes untreated. That means anything that goes through the drains will impact local wildlife and the beauty of the Roanoke Valley.

To help bring awareness and prevent people from dumping, the county is looking for volunteers to stencil storm drains throughout the area.

Volunteers interested in participating can learn more at Roanoke County’s website and can fill out a volunteer form or call Cindy Linkenhoker at 540-772-2036.

