‘We want justice for Jacari’ Community demands answers after murders in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke had another weekend full of violence - with multiple shootings devastating several families.

Just one month after his birthday, Jacari was murdered in his own home.

“He just turned 16 years old,” said Jacari’s Mother Destiny Haskins. “Now I can’t celebrate no more birthdays with him.”

Police say they responded to a call around 11 pm and found the teenage boy inside with critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

The family says it felt like their house was shot at more than 50 times.

“I just want to know who did this to my boy and why they have to take him from me,” added Haskins.

She says he was a good kid. He had dreams that he will never get the chance to live out.

“He wanted to be a clothing designer. He was very creative,” explained Haskins. “He had so much he wanted to do.”

His family and friends will remember him as kind and caring.

“No matter who you were if you asked him for help, he would help you,” said Jacari’s Girlfriend Xaryah Witcher. “If you needed anything you would’ve came to him.”

Police say no one has been arrested.

During a vigil held for Jacari on Wednesday – there was one clear message – justice. Not just for him but for every young person that has been killed in Roanoke.

“We challenge the police – do your job. We challenge city officials – do your job. We challenge the community – do your job,” said FEDUP Member Bishop J. L. Jackson.

People are asking the police to figure out where the guns are coming from before another teenager is gunned down in cold blood.

“We have several programs that are available to them but if they are still able to get these guns and shoot them off at will - what good are we doing?” said Family Friend Lenore Castillo.

Jacari was one of two teenagers killed over the weekend in Roanoke. Two others were also injured in three separate shootings.

“Let’s put a stop to this,” added Castillo. “So, we can have a different mindset in our children to go forward and become viable members of the community.”

A senseless murder that has left a hole in a family that can never be filled.

“We love you Jacari,” said his family as they let balloons go into the sky.

