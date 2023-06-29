Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Work underway on Mountain Valley Pipeline right-of-way

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Work is underway along the path of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, as crews prepare to start up construction once again.

This week, federal regulators issued an order authorizing construction activities along the 300-mile route.

Thursday afternoon, we found employees of Precision Pipeline working in the right-of-way in Franklin County.

They appeared to be preparing the corridor for the crews the company says will begin construction “shortly.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Roanoke River
Near Surface Smoke Forecast
Subtle smoke improvements in store as we plan for active stretch of storms
Air quality will be reduced Wednesday into early Thursday as wildfire smoke lingers overhead.
Wildfire smoke brings unhealthy air into the evening
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal
The expansion to Virginia's Move Over Law now requires drivers to also move over for stationary...
Virginia’s new Move Over law takes effect this weekend

Latest News

Virginia State Capitol
State lawmakers say budget deal is still possible, after talks break down
Jehovah's Witness Convention returns to Berglund Center after four-year absence.
Jehovah’s Witness Convention returns to Roanoke
Virginia Budget Deal Remains Elusive
Virginia Budget Deal Remains Elusive
Work Underway on Path of Pipeline
Work Underway on Path of Pipeline
Virginia AG, UNC Students React to Affirmative Action Ruling
Virginia AG, UNC Students React to Affirmative Action Ruling