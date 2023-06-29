Work underway on Mountain Valley Pipeline right-of-way

FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Work is underway along the path of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, as crews prepare to start up construction once again.

This week, federal regulators issued an order authorizing construction activities along the 300-mile route.

Thursday afternoon, we found employees of Precision Pipeline working in the right-of-way in Franklin County.

They appeared to be preparing the corridor for the crews the company says will begin construction “shortly.”

