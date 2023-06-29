Birthdays
Crews work outside in poor air quality

By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday looked hazy as smoke from Canadian wildfires continued to impact air quality. As levels reached the ‘Unhealthy’ range, workers who are outside are at risk for exposure.

Companies began to reach out to their employees in the field, to warn them about the conditions. Workers planned to keep masks close by to protect them from the poor air quality.

People at summer camps and doing outdoor activities are taking precautions to avoid breathing in the air.

”For folks who are having to be outside, specifically our maintenance workers and some of our folks outdoors,” says Alex North, Marketing and Administration Coordinator at Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism. “They are taking more breaks and more shift changes to keep them fresh and safe out there as we operate.”

Appalachian Power released a statement saying, “We are aware of the Air Quality index issues plaguing much of the country. Our line mechanics and other front-line employees are continuing to work in the field with the understanding if they experience any throat or lung irritation symptoms they are to come inside and seek medical treatment.”

For more information on how to reduce exposure, click here.

