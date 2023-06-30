Birthdays
73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing a leak

73-year-old repairs roof
73-year-old repairs roof(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One woman from Ridgeway decided to take ladders into her own hands despite her age.

73-year-old Sharon Harris replaced the shingles on her roof all by herself.

Two weeks ago, Harris felt water dripping on her arm while sitting in her living room.

She says she couldn’t afford to hire someone else to fix the roof and she enjoys hard work and doing things on her own.

“I was scared,” said Sharon Harris, Ridgeway Resident. “But, I just scooted down there, got to the end and put that on. Once I got a couple of layers up, I knew I could handle it. So, I took off. I didn’t tell my kids because they would’ve fussed at me, and they did fuss at me.”

Harris says her mother who lived to be 102 is the one who inspired her determination.

