Amazement Square engages with families in meaningful ways

Amazement Square
Amazement Square(Amazement Square)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 5 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Amazement Square has been recognized as a Certified Autism Center, making it the only museum with the recognition throughout Virginia.

The Lynchburg space has a goal to cultivate and engaged a community of lifelong learners.

Amazement Square Vice President Morgan Kreutz joined Here @ Home to explain more about the programs offered and how families can get involved.

