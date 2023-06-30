Birthdays
Axton Life Saving Crew ends operations due to lack of volunteers

Axton Life Saving Crew
Axton Life Saving Crew(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Axton Life Saving Crew has ended operations after over 30 years of service because of a lack of volunteers.

The agency was launched and began answering calls in 1992.

“They’ve done an exceptional job,” said Matt Tatum, Director of Public Safety for Henry County. “It’s just really sad. We’ve seen it more and more across our region, across our state, and across the nation with the lack of volunteers. Axton Lifesaving Crew was fully operated and ran by volunteers. With the decline in volunteerism, they just don’t have the people to answer the calls.”

In 2006, Henry County had six volunteer rescue squads. Now, there are four.

“People are just less and less community focused, and it’s not just in Fire and Rescue. You’re seeing a decline of volunteerism in Ruritan Clubs, Lions Clubs and churches. I think over the past 30 years it has transitioned into a new generational way of thinking about things,” added Tatum.

They’ve also seen a decline in the need for emergency services in Axton over the years.

“The amount of calls in that community is relatively low compared to a more dense area. So, it is hard for the county to be able to afford to dedicate a truck or crews to that community when those resources may be needed in a more dense area because the call volumes are high,” said Tatum.

The Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue Squad and the Ridgeway Rescue Squad will take over the calls from that area.

“The county’s career staff and other volunteer rescue squads have been helping Axton answer their calls during this last year or so that they’ve been struggling. So, there will not be an interruption of service. That will continue. For a citizen in Axton, I don’t want them to be concerned. If they call 911, help is coming,” explained Tatum.

They hope to turn the building into a space for community events.

To become a volunteer for a rescue squad in Henry County, visit https://www.henrycountyva.gov/206/Public-Safety.

