Christmas in July Vendor and Craft Fair headed to Daleville

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Daleville is holding the Christmas in July Vendor Fair July 8.

Kelly Berry, Youth and Young Adult Director, dropped by 7@four with information about what to expect.

There will be around 80 retail and craft vendor tables, plus a silent auction and Christmas quilt donation drawing. Tickets are $1 per ticket and 6 for $5.

There will also be food trucks and food vendors from the Tailgate, Pink Lemonade, Nanas Ice Cream and more, plus live music from Easy Pickins in the sanctuary.

Click facebook.com/StMarksMethodist and fb.me/e/qhtA9mZvh for more information.

