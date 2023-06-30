Birthdays
Christmas in July Vendor and Craft Fair headed to Daleville

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Daleville is holding the Christmas in July Vendor Fair July 8.

Kelly Berry, Youth and Young Adult Director, dropped by 7@four with information about what to expect.

There will be around 80 retail and craft vendor tables, plus a silent auction and Christmas quilt donation drawing. Tickets are $1 per ticket and 6 for $5.

There will also be food trucks and food vendors from the Tailgate, Pink Lemonade, Nanas Ice Cream and more, plus live music from Easy Pickins in the sanctuary.

Click facebook.com/StMarksMethodist and fb.me/e/qhtA9mZvh for more information.

