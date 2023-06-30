City of Roanoke receives grant from AARP Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke received a grant from AARP Virginia to make communities more livable.

The 2023 Community Challenge grant of $15,000 funded the City of Roanoke’s project of staging a dwelling unit design competition.

The competition would set plans for smaller livable units in residential areas.

Assistant to the City Manager, Wayne Leftwich, says the grant would be used to offer the winner a reward.

“There smaller by design, but they do by their nature being smaller allow a certain amount of flexibility for people to live in a smaller unit, a little bit of affordability, they tend to be more affordable as well,” explained Leftwich.

The competition will take place in the fall, and the design will be public by the end of the year.

