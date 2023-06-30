Driver charged after nine vehicle crash in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg dump truck driver is facing charges after a nine vehicle crash Friday morning at the intersection of Route 501 and Lakeside Drive.

James McDaniel, 54, is charged with six counts of felony hit-and-run, reckless driving, and impaired driving of a commercial vehicle.

The Lynchburg Police Department and Traffic Safety Unit responded to the crash at 8:35 a.m. Friday. The investigation determined that a dump truck struck seven cars at the intersection, with debris causing damage to two other vehicles.

Two people were transported to the Lynchburg General Hospital and are reported to be in stable condition. Police say McDaniel is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg without bond.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Officer Bauserman at 434-455-6047.

