Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Country duo Thompson Square coming to Dr Pepper Park July 12

The award-winning pair opens up about their marriage and their music
The husband and wife country duo are out with a new single, "Without You"
The husband and wife country duo are out with a new single, "Without You"(Ford Fairchild)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Before sharing their love story on country radio as Thompson Square, Keifer and Shawna Thompson were each starting their careers when they first met in the late ‘90s.

“We were both broke, poor, desperate, dream filled. I think that’s kind of the foundation that’s made us who we are today is just because we’ve gone through all the struggles together. We’ve climbed the mountains, we’ve fallen off the cliffs,” says Keifer.

The pair would have to look to back some country music legends to find other couples who might relate to their personal and professional journey.

“Just looking at a couples like Johnny and June and George and Tammy. We kind of understand what they went through, as far as holding marriage together, while you’re also artists,” says Keifer.

The artists have solidified their place in the music industry for more than a decade now with hits like “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or not?” and “If I Didn’t Have You.”

Thompson Square has been nominated for a Grammy, and won several awards, including a CMA award for vocal duo of the year in 2012.

The recurring theme of their success--their devotion to each other.

“We have people that approach us after shows all the time, and they’re like, ‘my gosh’ you can totally see the love. It’s right there in front of you,” says Shawna.

But like in any marriage, not every day is sunshine and roses.

“You can have a little spat before we go on stage, you know you got to turn it around real quick,” says Shawna.

Fans will get to see them on stage in Roanoke at Dr Pepper Park next month-- playing their hits, as well as their newest single called “Without You.”

“This trip will actually be what we call power acoustic. So, we really break things down and tell stories about where songs came from, how we wrote them, where we found them. It’s very intimate and personal with the audience,” says Shawna.

You can catch Thompson Square at Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges on July 12.

Gates open at 6 that night.

Click here for a link to buy tickets.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near Surface Smoke Forecast
Subtle smoke improvements in store as we plan for active stretch of storms
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
16-year-old Jacari was shot while inside his home Sunday night.
‘We want justice for Jacari.’ Community demands answers after murders in Roanoke
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used
Pittsylvania County armed robber.
Pittsylvania County deputies searching for Food Lion armed robber

Latest News

Full Forecast: Friday morning update
Full Forecast: Friday morning update
Anthony Simpson
Man arrested after allegedly holding mother hostage
Attorney General joins roundtable discussion in Lynchburg.
Attorney General shares how lawmakers are fighting crime in Virginia
Virginia State Capitol
State lawmakers say budget deal is still possible, after talks break down