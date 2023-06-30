HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Country duo Thompson Square coming to Dr Pepper Park July 12

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Before sharing their love story on country radio as Thompson Square, Keifer and Shawna Thompson were each starting their careers when they first met in the late ‘90s.

“We were both broke, poor, desperate, dream filled. I think that’s kind of the foundation that’s made us who we are today is just because we’ve gone through all the struggles together. We’ve climbed the mountains, we’ve fallen off the cliffs,” says Keifer.

The pair would have to look to back some country music legends to find other couples who might relate to their personal and professional journey.

“Just looking at a couples like Johnny and June and George and Tammy. We kind of understand what they went through, as far as holding marriage together, while you’re also artists,” says Keifer.

The artists have solidified their place in the music industry for more than a decade now with hits like “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or not?” and “If I Didn’t Have You.”

Thompson Square has been nominated for a Grammy, and won several awards, including a CMA award for vocal duo of the year in 2012.

The recurring theme of their success--their devotion to each other.

“We have people that approach us after shows all the time, and they’re like, ‘my gosh’ you can totally see the love. It’s right there in front of you,” says Shawna.

But like in any marriage, not every day is sunshine and roses.

“You can have a little spat before we go on stage, you know you got to turn it around real quick,” says Shawna.

Fans will get to see them on stage in Roanoke at Dr Pepper Park next month-- playing their hits, as well as their newest single called “Without You.”

“This trip will actually be what we call power acoustic. So, we really break things down and tell stories about where songs came from, how we wrote them, where we found them. It’s very intimate and personal with the audience,” says Shawna.

You can catch Thompson Square at Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges on July 12.

Gates open at 6 that night.

Click here for a link to buy tickets.

