Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Independence Day treats to spice up a cookout

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Independence Day gives families the chance to show off their cookout favorites, but for people struggling to come up with an idea, Becky Ellis has tasty treats that will thrill guests.

The Biscuits and Bubbly food blogger explained the food should be festive, but casual.

She joined Here @ Home with a table full of ideas including pecan chicken tenders, s’mores dip, margarita watermelon slices and other treats.

The best way to keep up with the fun food is to follow Ellis’s posts on her website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near Surface Smoke Forecast
Subtle smoke improvements in store as we plan for active stretch of storms
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
16-year-old Jacari was shot while inside his home Sunday night.
‘We want justice for Jacari.’ Community demands answers after murders in Roanoke
Pittsylvania County armed robber.
Pittsylvania County deputies searching for Food Lion armed robber
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used

Latest News

Axton Life Saving Crew
Axton Life Saving Crew ends operations due to lack of volunteers
7@four: Christmas in July
7@four: Christmas in July
73-year-old repairs roof
73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing a leak
Here @ Home: Fourth of July Treat Ideas
Here @ Home: Fourth of July Treat Ideas