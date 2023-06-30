Independence Day treats to spice up a cookout

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Independence Day gives families the chance to show off their cookout favorites, but for people struggling to come up with an idea, Becky Ellis has tasty treats that will thrill guests.

The Biscuits and Bubbly food blogger explained the food should be festive, but casual.

She joined Here @ Home with a table full of ideas including pecan chicken tenders, s’mores dip, margarita watermelon slices and other treats.

The best way to keep up with the fun food is to follow Ellis’s posts on her website.

