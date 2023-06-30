Birthdays
Keep moms healthy with free blood pressure program

Huddle Up Moms
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Huddle Up Moms is working to bring health to the home.

The Moms Under Pressure program gives new and expecting mothers free resources to track their blood pressure numbers in real-time.

The goal is to keep families healthy and improve maternal health outcomes throughout the Roanoke Valley.

Breana Turner and Kathryn Keefer with Huddle Up Moms stopped by Here @ Home to chat about it.

