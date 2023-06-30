Birthdays
Man arrested after allegedly holding mother hostage

Anthony Simpson
Anthony Simpson(Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HURT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pittsylvania County man was arrested after allegedly holding his mother hostage Thursday afternoon.

The incident began on Rockford School Road in Hurt just before 3 p.m.

Anthony Simpson, 61, allegedly held a knife to his mother after barricading the doors, and would not let her out of their home.

Police tased him until he dropped the weapon and the mother was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Simpson was charged with trespassing, felony inuring, assault and battery, abduction, and assaulting law enforcement.

