New laws take effect in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We won’t have a budget deal by July 1, but hundreds of new Virginia laws will take effect on Saturday.

We start by the side of the road, with the new “move over law” that requires drivers to change lanes if possible, or slow down if not, when a vehicle is stopped with its flashers on.

Morgan Dean is Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA.

“Basically now, any kind of vehicle on the side of the road, drivers should be doing everything that they can, looking to that side beside them, slowing down, hitting that signal and making a safe lane change and slowing down to give anyone on the side of the road as much space as possible,” Dean told reporters this week.

The ponies of Grayson Highlands are “moving over,” now that the ponies of Chincoteague will be designated the Official Pony of the Commonwealth.

Other new laws include tougher penalties for fentanyl distribution, catalytic converter theft and cases of swatting, in which someone makes a false report to provoke an emergency response.

The Hemp industry is facing changes, with a new law that will regulate the amount of THC in retail products.

Landlords who own at least four units will have to give 60 days notice if they plan to raise the rent.

And Tik-Tok will be prohibited on all state government devices.

Another new law that’s receiving attention this week is a measure introduced by Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Franklin Co.) that imposes age-verification requirements to prevent anyone under 18 from accessing adult websites.

This week, one of the nation’s busiest adult websites said it will restrict access to all users in Virginia because of the new law.

