Radford political science professor says SCOTUS rulings continue conservative legal movement

United States Supreme Court
United States Supreme Court
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It has been a big week for decision making from the nation’s Supreme Court on issues surrounding higher education, including affirmative action and loan forgiveness.

Dr. Allyson Yankle is an assistant professor of political science at Radford University. She said the decisions announced this week are not surprising from this court.

Yankle said these decisions, coupled with last year’s ruling on abortion, make up cornerstones of the conservative legal movement.

“I think this continues the trajectory by the Roberts Court of really being some culmination of a lot of the conservative legal projects that have been going on across the country for the past 20 years,” she said. “Understanding the rise of the Federalist Society and understanding, especially now, President Trump had a great appointment process and put a lot of federal judges on the bench. And so, I see this as an extension of that larger project that’s going on.”

Dr. Yankle said these decisions come on the heels of ethics questions surrounding the court.

She adds there is concern about the view of the justices in the court of public opinion.

“The court does not have the ability to enforce its decisions,” she said. “And so it really depends on public goodwill, to say, yes, we’re going to abide by this, and we’re going to take you and we believe that even if we don’t like the decision you made, we think it’s legitimate.”

As for the effects of the rolling back of affirmative action, Yankle said the decision will affect institutions differently and the effect will be uneven.

“We know from social science that the biggest beneficiaries of affirmative action were white women. And then when we’re thinking about the student loan debt, the biggest beneficiaries of those were going to be, you know, people who hadn’t completed their college, or were Black and Brown borrowers,” she said. “And then also thinking about parents who had co-signed loans... So I think that these decisions are in some ways going to shape or change and shape colleges and higher education landscape.”

