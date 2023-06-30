Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Record number of Virginians traveling for Fourth of July holiday

July 4th travel (gfx)
July 4th travel (gfx)(MGN)
By Leanna Scachetti
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you traveling this weekend for the Independence Day holiday? If so, you’ll be joined by more than a million other Virginians, according to Triple A.

Morgan Dean with AAA Mid-Atlantic said this will be a record-breaking summer travel season. More than 50.7 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday, setting a record.

Road travel forecasts in Virginia are second only to 2021, which logged the largest volume of car travel in the state ever for the Fourth of July holiday.

“If you’re looking for a low traffic day to drive, Saturday and Sunday are great,” Dean recommended. “So if you don’t have to be there Friday night, maybe get up and have a more leisurely drive on Saturday.”

Dean said the busiest travel day will be Friday. He recommends leaving before 10 a.m. or after. Aim for leaving before 10 a.m. or after 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. to avoid peak traffic times.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near Surface Smoke Forecast
Subtle smoke improvements in store as we plan for active stretch of storms
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
16-year-old Jacari was shot while inside his home Sunday night.
‘We want justice for Jacari.’ Community demands answers after murders in Roanoke
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used
Pittsylvania County armed robber.
Pittsylvania County deputies searching for Food Lion armed robber

Latest News

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Thompson Square Coming to Dr Pepper Park
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Thompson Square Coming to Dr Pepper Park
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 30, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 30, 2023
FILE - Vanderbilt students stand for the national anthem before an NCAA college football game...
Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling leaves colleges looking for new ways to promote diversity
70th Miss Virginia to Be Crowned in the Star City