Record number of Virginians traveling for Fourth of July holiday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you traveling this weekend for the Independence Day holiday? If so, you’ll be joined by more than a million other Virginians, according to Triple A.

Morgan Dean with AAA Mid-Atlantic said this will be a record-breaking summer travel season. More than 50.7 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday, setting a record.

Road travel forecasts in Virginia are second only to 2021, which logged the largest volume of car travel in the state ever for the Fourth of July holiday.

“If you’re looking for a low traffic day to drive, Saturday and Sunday are great,” Dean recommended. “So if you don’t have to be there Friday night, maybe get up and have a more leisurely drive on Saturday.”

Dean said the busiest travel day will be Friday. He recommends leaving before 10 a.m. or after. Aim for leaving before 10 a.m. or after 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. to avoid peak traffic times.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.