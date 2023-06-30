Roanoke College students build 18th R House

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At Roanoke College, a popular campus tradition is helping a local family achieve the dream of home ownership.

This week during student orientation, almost 500 incoming freshmen helped to build a Habitat for Humanity house. The students work to build “R Houses,” named after Roanoke College.

They were working alongside Habitat volunteers, including Keshia Jones who will move into the new home with her daughter when it’s completed later this year.

“It’s always just good to have some really positive traditions, and to me this is just a very beautiful and nice tradition for a school to hold,” said Jason Hill, an incoming freshman from Loudon County.

“It’s a wonderful experience and I’m just overwhelmed and overjoyed about everything,” Jones told WDBJ7. “And I just can’t wait for me and my daughter to enjoy this wonderful house.”

Students created the framework of a two-story house, but the work doesn’t end this week.

They will continue to be involved in the project this fall, with the goal of completing the home before Christmas.

