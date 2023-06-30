Subtle smoke improvements in store as we plan for active stretch of storms

Wildfire smoke lingers overhead into Friday

Tracking several storm complexes FRI-SAT-SUN

Turning warmer by the weekend

SMOKY AIR LINGERS

After more than 24 hours with “Unhealthy” air quality thanks to the smoke from Canadian wildfires, the levels have improved to the Code Orange range. While this is still considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” it should continue to improve into Friday, dropping to the “Moderate” range, or Code Yellow.

Those with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens – take any of these steps to reduce your exposure:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

The weather remains dry into the evening with generally clear skies and temperatures slipping to the 70s after sunset.

STORM CHANCES RETURN FRIDAY

A large dome of high pressure will bring big heat to the Plains. Storms are expected to develop and move along the perimeter of the high, tossing several storm complexes our way starting Friday.

Friday's Severe Risk (WDBJ Weather)

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible both Friday and Saturday. A few showers/storms will be possible during the early morning hours, then again during the afternoon and evening.

STORM THREAT: Damaging winds will be the main threat, along with large hail. Localized flooding will be possible.

Saturday's Severe Risk (WDBJ Weather)

Afternoon highs will reach the mid-80s before any the showers/storms arrive.

THE WEEKEND

We keep a similar pattern heading into the weekend with warm and muggy conditions along with a periodic chance of showers and storms as the storm complexes dive southeast into the region. A few will be strong/severe especially during the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s to near 90 Saturday, and Sunday.

JULY 4TH WEEK

The Fourth of July holiday looks very typical of early July weather. We’ll likely be in the upper 80s with a few scattered storms possible. It’s still too early to confidently know the extent of any showers and storms.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Cindy has weakened into a post tropical system. At this time there are no areas of importance to the NHC.

Visit our HURRICANE CENTER for interactive tracking and resources.

