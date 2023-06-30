Birthdays
U.S. airlines expected to screen almost 3 million passengers for July 4 holiday

The Transportation Security Administration expects travel around the Independence Day holiday...
The Transportation Security Administration expects travel around the Independence Day holiday to be among the busiest travel holidays. (File photo)(California DMV)
By Leanna Scachetti
Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Transportation Security Administration, this Independence Day will bring a near record number of passengers to the skies.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said the busy holiday travel is expected to last through July 5.

She reminds travelers to plan ahead and get to the airport early.

“Nationwide we expect to screen more than 2.8 million people, which would definitely make our top two or three checkpoint throughputs nationwide of all time,” she said. “We do it expect it to be that kind of crowded.”

That said, Farbstein said TSA staffing is robust and ready for the traffic.

Farbstein reminds travelers they are not allowed to pack fireworks or sparklers into checked luggage or carry-on bags. Bottles of sunblock more than 3.4 ounces are not permitted for carry-ons.

If you’re not sure what to pack and what to leave at home, she recommends visiting TSA.gov or downloading the MyTSA app.

