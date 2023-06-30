Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Virginia leaders react to Supreme Court’s ruling on student loan forgiveness

(Source: Pixabay)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Virginia’s leaders are speaking out regarding the US Supreme Court’s striking down President Biden’s plan to eliminate $400 billion in student loans.

We will add to this list as more responses are made available.

Rep. Ben Cline (R-6)

Rep. Bob Good (R-5)

US Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA)

“Many Americans are saddled with a mountain of student loan debt, and they’re putting off buying a house, starting a family, or opening their own business because they chose to pursue their dreams. The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the targeted student loan forgiveness program hurts millions of Americans and our economy. I remain committed to easing the burden of student debt, lowering the costs of higher education, and expanding access to post-secondary education.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near Surface Smoke Forecast
Subtle smoke improvements in store as we plan for active stretch of storms
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
16-year-old Jacari was shot while inside his home Sunday night.
‘We want justice for Jacari.’ Community demands answers after murders in Roanoke
Pittsylvania County armed robber.
Pittsylvania County deputies searching for Food Lion armed robber
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used

Latest News

Virginia State Capitol
State lawmakers say budget deal is still possible, after talks break down
Virginia Budget Deal Remains Elusive
Virginia Budget Deal Remains Elusive
Virginia AG, UNC Students React to Affirmative Action Ruling
Virginia AG, UNC Students React to Affirmative Action Ruling
United States Supreme Court.
Virginia leaders, educators, students respond to Supreme Court overturning affirmative action