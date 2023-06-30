Virginia leaders react to Supreme Court’s ruling on student loan forgiveness

Virginia’s leaders are speaking out regarding the US Supreme Court’s striking down President Biden’s plan to eliminate $400 billion in student loans.

We will add to this list as more responses are made available.

Rep. Ben Cline (R-6)

Joe Biden’s student loan giveaway would force American taxpayers to pay for others’ heavy college debt and throw personal responsibility out the window.



Glad that SCOTUS ruled this scam as unconstitutional. — Congressman Ben Cline (@RepBenCline) June 30, 2023

Rep. Bob Good (R-5)

US Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA)

“Many Americans are saddled with a mountain of student loan debt, and they’re putting off buying a house, starting a family, or opening their own business because they chose to pursue their dreams. The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the targeted student loan forgiveness program hurts millions of Americans and our economy. I remain committed to easing the burden of student debt, lowering the costs of higher education, and expanding access to post-secondary education.”

