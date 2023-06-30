WDBJ7+: Migraine research, treatments and tools

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - June is Migraine and Headache Awareness Month. We invited Jamie Brackenrich, Family Nurse Practitioner with LewisGale Regional Health System, to join us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk for a discussion.

We began by asking Brackenrich about some of the typical migraine triggers. She noted that air quality and pressure, food and drink, stress and screen time can all play a part.

“Some things that we do before we kind of start the assessment process is to have patients create a journal, just for a month maybe or even two weeks and just writing down everything they eat, how much water they’re consuming. Are they exercising? How much sleep did they get?” Brackenrich said. “...those are kind of the modifiable behaviors "

A migraine, she said, is the cranial nerves around the face being activated, nerves which can be hypersensitive to the senses. Episodic migraines can occur once a week or once a month. Chronic migraine sufferers typically experience more than 14 headache days a month. Migraines are also hormonally triggered, which is why they often affect women.

“We really want to catch you in that episodic migraine,” she said, “we want you to be able to treat those episodic migraines before you become a chronic migraine sufferer.”

The good news is, Brackenrich said this is an exciting time for comprehension of and research for migraines. She explained that for many years, patients were getting medication that only treated migraines as side effect. Medications for seizures and anxiety, for example. But those had unwanted side effects.

“Patients were not thinking clearly. They had a brain fog because they were on this medicine or they couldn’t sleep because they were on certain medicines. Weight gain was a big one,” she said.

Over the last five to six years, Brackenrich said researchers have developed migraine-specific treatments.

They’re very effective in actually targeting the migraine and preventing it altogether,” she said. “...Most of my patients you know, when I see them in follow up maybe three months later, they’re in tears because, you know, they’ve reduced their migraines. Some of them to zero.”

She said there are other non-pharmaceutical options she can recommend to patients, such as Botox. They can also recommend vitamins and supplements such as magnesium oxide, vitamin Bs, and CoQue10.

“And then there’s what we call neuro modulators. And it’s new and upcoming, it kind of confuses the pain signals of the brain and helps to treat migraines,” Brackenrich said. “So there’s different options. We kind of work through different things with patients, depending on what their preference is.”

She said less than half of all migraine patients are actively seeking treatments for their migraines. She suggests working to change the modifiable habits: your diet, exercise and sleep and to journal about your pain. Seek care from a trusted medical professional, including your primary care provider.

