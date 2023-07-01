2023 Miss Virginia 2nd annual ‘Show Us Your Shoes’ parade

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Miss Virginia’s 2nd Annual ‘Show us Your Shoes’ parade kicked off on Saturday in Downtown Roanoke.

The contestants rolled down the streets in style as they showed off their decorated shoes.

Miss Virginia 2022, Victoria Chuah, led the parade representing Virginia’s state bird, the Cardinal.

She says passing on the crown will be a bittersweet moment.

“It’s so crazy that this has been such a big part of my identity for an entire year and that I’ll no longer be Miss Virginia,” says Chuah. “But I know the title will be in good hands, and I’ll always be Miss Virginia.”

Miss Virginia is a title of honor, service, talent, and pride.

Miss Virginia Teen 2022 Ayana Johnson says she appreciates all the amazing things she could accomplish within the year.

“I got to meet the president of the United States and shared my journey with him as well as ask him about their plans on sickle cell and how we can continue to increase access to resources and care,” explained Johnson.

Johnson battles sickle cell disease and says her day was full of emotion.

“Before this, I was getting a little emotional,” says Johnson. “It’s a lot of emotions going into this especially because I had a difficult year with health complications.”

She continued to use her platform to show others with chronic illnesses that the crown is something you can achieve.

“It means a lot to me because they look up to me and I’m a role model for these girls and in the Miss American organization,” added Johnson. “So many little girls look up to you and you have to be a role model for all of them.”

Both women encourage girls between the age of 13 to 26 to do it and lead with intention.

“Get out there, do it, it is such a confidence boost, you learn so much regardless of whether you walk away from a title,” says Chuah. “You learn so many skills, you participate in your community. It’s a priceless experience, and I encourage everyone to try it.”

The crown will be placed on Miss Virginia 2023 Saturday night at the Berglund Center.

