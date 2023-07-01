Families enjoy the Salem Fair on WDBJ7 night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 night at the Salem Fair was full of fun for people across our hometowns on Friday.

“My favorite thing about the fair is the zipper because we like to fall face-first into the ground,” said Oliver Hartford.

“The food. The rides. The rides for her. The food for me,” said Kayla Peake.

“I like riding like the big rides. I’ve always been like a thrill person,” said Heather Thomas.

The fair is a tradition for many families – some even visit multiple times while it’s in town.

“I love all the food that comes through there’s the same people that come through every year,” explained Peake. “We love the turkey legs that come through every year. The people with the log cabin they come through every year as well. Delicious food.”

One of the new things at the fair this year is the Cool Zoo where you can even hold a monkey and feed a sloth. The Musical Bull Ride and the Otter Adventure Show are also premiering for the time being in Salem.

“People say they’re just so cute- they don’t have to do anything anyway,” said Otter Adventure Co-owner Gregg Woody. “They just swim around and do their thing. They’ll do a few things and do a few tricks and do a few things that are entertaining. And they’ll do it all in public. And they’re just cute creatures to look at.”

If you’re thinking of taking part in the fun – just be aware of the new clear bag policy.

“If you have diapers just put them in a zip lock bag and even do something like that. It’s as simple as that,” explained Salem Fair Manager Carey Harvey. “But it helps to screen people quickly and get them in.”

The added security measure gives some visitors peace of mind.

“I feel a lot more safer, especially through the past few years they’ve amped up the security a little bit more which makes me feel a lot better,” added Peake.

Attendance on opening night increased by 11 percent this year. Don’t forget Next Friday, July 7th is also WDBJ7 night.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.