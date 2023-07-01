Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

North Cross’ Schmoranzer announced commitment to Pitt football

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Rising high school senior Moritz Schmoranzer has been making waves on the gridiron, already received offers Miami, West Virginia, Pitt, and Virginia Tech.

On Friday, the North Cross German exchange student made the decision to continue his athletic career as a Pittsburgh Panther.

“I just feel more comfortable with Pitt,” he explains. “Pitt is more laid back and relaxed than Miami. What I grew up around in Germany and here, it’s more like Pitt. That’s why I chose it.”

“He ran indoor, you know, he’s just an unbelievable athlete,” says Brett Jones, defensive line coach for North Cross. “He played off outside linebacker and wide receiver before he switched to right tackle. And to be honest with you, he’s as fast now as he was before he gained all the weight to play just developing with that power. He’s just a great athlete.”

Schmoranzer is the second international North Cross player in many years to move to ACC football- and he still has one final season as a Raider. With the college commitment out of the way, he still has goals to accomplish here in the Star City as a member of the program that helped shape his future.

“Definitely another ring,” he laughs. “But me personally, I would say to lead the team. We have 25 kids returning on the roster right now and I’m one of I think four or five seniors. Me personally, what I want is just domination up front.”

“We want to show the schools you know, you can come to a place like North Cross and we’re going to put you in the best position to give you the greatest opportunity,” adds Jones. “I think it just really shows how important the trenches are to us and how important offense and defensive line play is to us.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead in Roanoke River has been identified
New laws take effect in Virginia
Severe Risks - Next 3 Days
Warm, humid weekend with increasing storm chances
Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved fatal shooting in Clifton Forge
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Driver charged after nine-vehicle crash in Lynchburg

Latest News

North Cross Schmoranzer to Pitt
North Cross Schmoranzer to Pitt
FILE - Jeff Van Gundy, ESPN NBA analyst, is shown before the start of a preseason NBA...
Van Gundy, Kolber, Rose and Young are among roughly 20 ESPN personalities laid off
Drozdov became quadriplegic after a "tragic ring accident" while wrestling for the WWE in 1999,...
Former WWE wrestler and NFL player Darren Drozdov dies at 54
Hokies to Play Wofford in November
Hokies to Play Wofford in November