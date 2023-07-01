North Cross’ Schmoranzer announced commitment to Pitt football

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Rising high school senior Moritz Schmoranzer has been making waves on the gridiron, already received offers Miami, West Virginia, Pitt, and Virginia Tech.

On Friday, the North Cross German exchange student made the decision to continue his athletic career as a Pittsburgh Panther.

“I just feel more comfortable with Pitt,” he explains. “Pitt is more laid back and relaxed than Miami. What I grew up around in Germany and here, it’s more like Pitt. That’s why I chose it.”

“He ran indoor, you know, he’s just an unbelievable athlete,” says Brett Jones, defensive line coach for North Cross. “He played off outside linebacker and wide receiver before he switched to right tackle. And to be honest with you, he’s as fast now as he was before he gained all the weight to play just developing with that power. He’s just a great athlete.”

Schmoranzer is the second international North Cross player in many years to move to ACC football- and he still has one final season as a Raider. With the college commitment out of the way, he still has goals to accomplish here in the Star City as a member of the program that helped shape his future.

“Definitely another ring,” he laughs. “But me personally, I would say to lead the team. We have 25 kids returning on the roster right now and I’m one of I think four or five seniors. Me personally, what I want is just domination up front.”

“We want to show the schools you know, you can come to a place like North Cross and we’re going to put you in the best position to give you the greatest opportunity,” adds Jones. “I think it just really shows how important the trenches are to us and how important offense and defensive line play is to us.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.