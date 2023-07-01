Birthdays
Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved fatal shooting in Clifton Forge

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Friday afternoon.

The Clifton Forge Police Department received an emergency call for a domestic situation at a residence at the 1600 block of Oak Hill Ave around 2 p.m.

According to police, the man began threatening officers once they arrived on scene and then charged at them.

Police say one of the officers then shot the man where he later succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the hospital.

The man’s remains have been sent to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsy. No officers were injured during the incident.

State police say the investigation remains ongoing.

