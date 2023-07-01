Weather Alert Day: Storm complexes are possible this weekend

Wildfire smoke slowly decreases this weekend

Slight risk of severe storms Saturday & Sunday

90s return this weekend

Air quality continues to improve into the weekend. We will remain in the Code Yellow (Moderate) air quality, but slowly decrease today.

SATURDAY

The weekend starts muggy and hazy but any showers and storms should hold off until the afternoon. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s before any the showers/storms arrive.

Hot and humid today with scattered storms likely. (WDBJ Weather)

When they develop, storms will be slow-moving and have the potential to become severe. The region remains in a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather (Level 2/5).

SPC Outlook for Saturday (WDBJ Weather)

STORM THREAT: Damaging winds will be the main threat, along with large hail. Localized flooding will be possible as storms will only be moving around 15-25mph.

A storm complex is possible this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

Any storms taper off past sunset with lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY

We keep a similar pattern heading into Sunday as the warm, muggy air lingers. The difference will be in storm coverage. Models suggest the southern half of our coverage area will be drier. Meanwhile, the greatest chance for severe storms will be in the northern half of our viewing area along the I-64 corridor. In other words, mostly north of a line from Roanoke to Lynchburg.

MONDAY

Monday will feature a return of scattered showers and storms as a fold front moves through. Several severe storms with heavy rain and hail are possible Monday afternoon before passing east of the area.

TUESDAY (JULY 4th)

Drier weather moving in behind Monday’s front will bring a drop in humidity along with fend off storms. We remain hot and mostly sunny with highs climbing into the upper 80s to low 90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The tropical remain quiet for now. Visit our HURRICANE CENTER for interactive tracking and resources.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Calling storm chaser enthusiasts! Another Slight Chance of Science podcast episode launched today. This one features Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talking with the Hokie Storm Chasers as they take to the road again this summer for the annual chase. Exciting news as Catherine will join their 2-week journey and provides us with a sneak peak of what they can expect plus memories and history of past storm chases.

Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes.

Listen to our podcast anywhere you stream podcasts from! This one talks about the annual storm chase that Virginia Tech meteorology students take. (WDBJ7)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.