Dog rescued after Lynchburg house fire

Credit: Lynchburg Fire Department
Credit: Lynchburg Fire Department
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire on 3200 block of Nelson Street around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to residents, the fire started in the living room and a neighbor helped control the fire with an extinguisher before crews arrived. Firefighters say that an overloaded electrical circuit may have caused the incident.

Everyone was able to evacuate safely and firefighters helped rescue the family’s dog. The dog was provided oxygen through a specialized animal air mask.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.

