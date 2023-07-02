Man dies in motorcycle wreck on the Blue Ridge Parkway

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Parkway Communications Center received reports of a motorcycle accident around 1 p.m. Saturday near milepost 74 south of James River.

The motorcyclist was identified as Christopher Bryan Graves, 35, of Amherst, Virginia. National Park Service law enforcement pronounced Graves dead at the scene.

According to the officers’ investigation, Graves ran off the roadway while turning on a sharp curve, came off his motorcycle, and hit his head on a nearby rock.

Graves was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

