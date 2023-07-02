Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Man dies in motorcycle wreck on the Blue Ridge Parkway

(MGN Graphics.)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Parkway Communications Center received reports of a motorcycle accident around 1 p.m. Saturday near milepost 74 south of James River.

The motorcyclist was identified as Christopher Bryan Graves, 35, of Amherst, Virginia. National Park Service law enforcement pronounced Graves dead at the scene.

According to the officers’ investigation, Graves ran off the roadway while turning on a sharp curve, came off his motorcycle, and hit his head on a nearby rock.

Graves was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in Virginia
Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved fatal shooting in Clifton Forge
Man found dead in Roanoke River has been identified
73-year-old repairs roof
73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing a leak
Rest of Sunday Severe Risk
Weather Alert Day: Severe storms possible Sunday

Latest News

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Driver charged after nine-vehicle crash in Lynchburg
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
NTSB investigating plane landing without nose gear at CLT Airport
AAA Move Over Law
AAA Move Over Law