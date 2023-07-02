Roanoke City Police investigating after body found in Roanoke River

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating after a body was found in the Roanoke River around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Kayakers on the river noticed a body in the water on 9th street bridge and alerted authorities.

Officials say the body is heavily decomposed, so they have not yet been able to identify the victim.

The victim is being sent to the medical examiner for autopsy.

