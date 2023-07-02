Weather Alert Day: Isolated severe storms possible today

Hot and humid today

Isolated strong to severe storms possible today and Monday

Hot and humid through the holiday

Air quality continues to improve and should remain in the Good range today.

SUNDAY

We keep a similar pattern today as the hot, muggy air lingers. While isolated showers and storms are possible at any given time, the highest coverage of storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening hours.

A few waves of isolated storms are possible today. (WDBJ Weather)

STORM THREAT: Damaging winds will be the main threat, along with large hail. Localized flash flooding will be possible.

SPC outlook for today. (WDBJ Weather)

Expect a hot and humid day with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Hot and humid today. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY

Monday will feature the chance of isolated showers and storms as a cold front moves through. While a couple of stronger storms are possible, the severe threat appears extremely low. Otherwise, expect highs in the 80s and 90s under a mix of sun and clouds to a mostly cloudy sky.

TUESDAY (JULY 4th)

Drier weather moving in behind Monday’s front will bring a drop in humidity along with limited storm coverage. We remain hot and partly sunny with highs climbing into the upper 80s to low 90s.

3 day outlook (WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The tropical remain quiet for now. Visit our HURRICANE CENTER for interactive tracking and resources.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Calling storm chaser enthusiasts! Another Slight Chance of Science podcast episode launched today. This one features Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talking with the Hokie Storm Chasers as they take to the road again this summer for the annual chase. Exciting news as Catherine will join their 2-week journey and provides us with a sneak peak of what they can expect plus memories and history of past storm chases.

Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes.

Listen to our podcast anywhere you stream podcasts from! This one talks about the annual storm chase that Virginia Tech meteorology students take. (WDBJ7)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.