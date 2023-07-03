Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

12th annual “Four on the 4th” benefit race on the 4th of July

The annual fundraiser benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of SWVA.
The annual fundraiser benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of SWVA.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The 12th annual American National Bank & Trust’s Four on the 4th benefit race will return to Vinton on Tuesday.

The benefit partnered with ‘Fleet Feet’ to fundraise for the Boys and Girls Club of SWVA.

This annual four-mile run attracts more than 500 runners each year.

Raised money will support summer programs including field trips, academic mentoring, and summer meals.

The race course features a downhill start, less than 150 ft. of elevation gain, and a run through picturesque downtown Vinton, including the Vinton Farmer’s Market, the newly developed Vineyard Station, and the Boys & Girls Club at Vinton Baptist Church.

Organization leaders say to come bright and early to join the fun.

“Roanoke is a running town,” says the Director of Development for Boys and Girls Club SWVA, Emily Pinkerton. “It’s a very active, running community and especially when you can have it on a holiday it becomes part of people’s traditions for their family. And so that’s a really special way that we can plug in a capitalize on the holiday.”

The event proceeds to ensure that local youth have access to a safe and productive place to spend out-of-school time.

The race starts at Vinton War Memorial and begins at 8 a.m. with a half-a-mile kids run at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 2023 Miss Virginia stopped by WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin' to discuss what's next and share to...
The next 2023 Miss Virginia and Miss Virginia Teen is...
A body was found in the Roanoke River in Roanoke... 7.2.23
Roanoke City Police investigating after body found in Roanoke River
At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
At least 1 dead in plane crash near resort in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Man dies in motorcycle wreck on Blue Ridge Parkway
Isolated storms are possible this afternoon and some could be strong.
Weather Alert Day: Afternoon and evening storms could become severe

Latest News

Danville July 4th Celebration
Danville July 4th Celebration
Purchase only legal fireworks available at approved stands.
Firework safety tips for the 4th of July
Four on the Fourth Run
Four on the Fourth Run
Fireworks Safety
Fireworks Safety