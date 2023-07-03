12th annual “Four on the 4th” benefit race on the 4th of July

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The 12th annual American National Bank & Trust’s Four on the 4th benefit race will return to Vinton on Tuesday.

The benefit partnered with ‘Fleet Feet’ to fundraise for the Boys and Girls Club of SWVA.

This annual four-mile run attracts more than 500 runners each year.

Raised money will support summer programs including field trips, academic mentoring, and summer meals.

The race course features a downhill start, less than 150 ft. of elevation gain, and a run through picturesque downtown Vinton, including the Vinton Farmer’s Market, the newly developed Vineyard Station, and the Boys & Girls Club at Vinton Baptist Church.

Organization leaders say to come bright and early to join the fun.

“Roanoke is a running town,” says the Director of Development for Boys and Girls Club SWVA, Emily Pinkerton. “It’s a very active, running community and especially when you can have it on a holiday it becomes part of people’s traditions for their family. And so that’s a really special way that we can plug in a capitalize on the holiday.”

The event proceeds to ensure that local youth have access to a safe and productive place to spend out-of-school time.

The race starts at Vinton War Memorial and begins at 8 a.m. with a half-a-mile kids run at 9 a.m.

