AAA has tips on dealing with aggressive drivers

(WBKO)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The American Automobile Association (AAA) reports it has been getting more-than-usual questions about aggressive drivers and road rage recently.

Morgan Dean, AAA Manager of Public and Government Affairs, says if you think someone is driving erratically near you, slow down and get try to away. That could mean changing lanes or pulling over.

“Do not engage in it, don’t even make the eye contact, don’t be cutting them off and get trying to get back at them,” Dean says. “That makes it all that much worse. It increases the tension with all of it. Really, your best bet is to take that breath, slow on down, let them move on down the roadway and get away from you.”

Dean says if you feel like someone is driving aggressively toward you, or putting others at risk, call the police as safely as you can.

