Firework safety tips for the 4th of July

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fireworks will be blasting through the 4th of July and even though the sparks are pretty, they can still cause injury.

“To me, the ultimate safety is to let the professional deal with the fireworks,” says Fire Marshal, Rebecca ‘Becky’ Smith.

She says the safest way to enjoy fireworks is by attending public displays.

“The safest option is to research and sees localities or what events are going on that are going to have fireworks,” added Smith. ”They have licensed powered technicians come out and set the fireworks off so you know they’re going to do it safely.”

A U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission 2022 report shows that around 10,200 people were treated in the ER for fireworks injuries.

“The typical injuries are burns, burns to the hands the face,” explained Carillion Children Safe Kids’ Coordinator, Jill Drakeford.

Experts say to keep your children away from fireworks, especially sparklers. Drakeford says sparkles are the leading cause of injuries among kids.

“Most people aren’t aware that Sparklers can be really, really dangerous for kids,” says Drakeford.

According to an NFPA report, sparklers cause 16% of fireworks injuries.

“So a sparkler, when it is lit, burns at about 12,000 degrees Fahrenheit. When you think about it, when we are cooking something in the oven at about 350 degrees, that’s about 4 times hotter,” explained Drakeford.

Officials say to keep a close eye on children at events where fireworks are used. Fires can be started if sparklers are not handled correctly.

“About 18,000 fires are set by fireworks every single year,” stated Drakeford. “We all know with all of the smoke and fires from Canada coming down recently how dangerous those can be and how quickly they can spread.“

Virginia’s law states that it is illegal to possess, use or sell any explosive fireworks. Fire Marshal, Brian Simmons says violations can be classified as a class 1 misdemeanor or punishable by fine.

“In Virginia, anything that explodes, travels vertically, horizontally, or fires projectile is illegal,” said Simmons.

Officials advise the public to know the laws and to pay attention when dealing with fireworks.

