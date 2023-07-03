Birthdays
Fourth of July festivities and fireworks to take place in Danville

Danville fireworks
Danville fireworks(Danville Parks and Rec)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Independence Day festivities will take place Tuesday night in the River City.

Danville Parks and Recreation is hosting the Fourth of July celebration at the Carrington Pavilion starting at 6 p.m.

The free event will include live music from The Danville Symphony, inflatables, a magician, and arts and crafts. Food trucks and vendors will also be there.

The fireworks show will begin at dark.

“This is such an awesome way to celebrate July Fourth,” said Brittney Ham, Danville Parks and Recreation Communications Specialist. “It’s a great way for the community to come out and hang out with each other. We just value the community coming together at our events, and it makes our community so much closer.”

Weather updates and road closure information will be on the Danville Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

