Hairfirmations Festival celebrates diversity, love of textured hair

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A festival is celebrating self-love and the beauty of diversity in hair in Roanoke.

The Hairfirmations Festival is happening 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Collective in Roanoke Monday, July 3.

The event will feature art, photography and a live painting.

Festival Organizer Marlee Coles joined Here @ Home to highlight the importance of creating a welcoming space for a diverse community.

Coles also plans to record a podcast live with local hair stylist during the event.

