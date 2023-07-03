Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Instead of fireworks, some cities are flying drones this Fourth of July

Some cities are trying out drone shows this Fourth of July.
Some cities are trying out drone shows this Fourth of July.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You might see fewer fireworks in the sky this July 4th.

Several U.S. cities are swapping the Independence Day tradition with a drone light show instead.

Salt Lake City, Utah, tried out the alternative celebration over the weekend.

The mayor said the new format was to minimize fire danger and lessen air quality problems.

Other cities are also choosing the quieter and more environmentally friendly option.

In Colorado, the city of Boulder is opting for its first nighttime drone show.

And in California, Lake Tahoe, La Jolla and Ocean Beach are using drones to illuminate the sky with aerial animation and graphics instead of pyrotechnics.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 2023 Miss Virginia stopped by WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin' to discuss what's next and share to...
The next 2023 Miss Virginia and Miss Virginia Teen is...
A body was found in the Roanoke River in Roanoke... 7.2.23
Roanoke City Police investigating after body found in Roanoke River
At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
At least 1 dead in plane crash near resort in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Man dies in motorcycle wreck on Blue Ridge Parkway
Isolated storms are possible this afternoon and some could be strong.
Weather Alert Day: Afternoon and evening storms could become severe

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the...
US ambassador visits Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on charges of espionage
Some cities are trying out drone shows this Fourth of July.
More cities turn to drones instead of fireworks
A police officer moves a scooter in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern...
Baltimore police searching for suspects after 2 killed, 28 wounded at weekend block party shooting