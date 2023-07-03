Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Salvation Army of Roanoke introduces new officers

Officers will be integral part of the community
New Officers for Salvation Army of Roanoke
New Officers for Salvation Army of Roanoke(New Officers for Salvation Army of Roanoke)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Captain Matt Trantham, Corps Officer for The Salvation Army of Roanoke, joins us on Here @ Home to tell us a little bit about himself and his role in the Salvation Army of Roanoke.

Many people know about the Salvation Army Kettle Program around the holiday season, but Captain Trantham explains the organization does so much more and helps in the community in a variety of ways.

Listen in to our conversation about his new role, how the Salvation Army works for good in the community and how it’s helped a variety of lives in our community and beyond.

Find out more information by calling 540-343-5335. Or follow them on social media: Facebook: The Salvation Army of Roanoke and Instagram: Sal Army Roa.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 2023 Miss Virginia stopped by WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin' to discuss what's next and share to...
The next 2023 Miss Virginia and Miss Virginia Teen is...
A body was found in the Roanoke River in Roanoke... 7.2.23
Roanoke City Police investigating after body found in Roanoke River
At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
At least 1 dead in plane crash near resort in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Man dies in motorcycle wreck on Blue Ridge Parkway
Isolated storms are possible this afternoon and some could be strong.
Weather Alert Day: Afternoon and evening storms could become severe

Latest News

Hairfirmations Festival
Hairfirmations Festival celebrates diversity, love of textured hair
Birthdays and anniversaries for July 3, 2023
The Rescue Mission continues to serve the homeless, hungry, and those in need of medical care.
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke celebrates 75 years of helping others
Rescue Mission Celebrates 75 Years
Rescue Mission Celebrates 75 Years