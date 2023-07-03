Salvation Army of Roanoke introduces new officers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Captain Matt Trantham, Corps Officer for The Salvation Army of Roanoke, joins us on Here @ Home to tell us a little bit about himself and his role in the Salvation Army of Roanoke.

Many people know about the Salvation Army Kettle Program around the holiday season, but Captain Trantham explains the organization does so much more and helps in the community in a variety of ways.

Listen in to our conversation about his new role, how the Salvation Army works for good in the community and how it’s helped a variety of lives in our community and beyond.

Find out more information by calling 540-343-5335. Or follow them on social media: Facebook: The Salvation Army of Roanoke and Instagram: Sal Army Roa.

