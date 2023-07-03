Birthdays
Playwright’s Lab at Hollins University shares work with community

Variety of events scheduled
Playwright’s Lab at Hollins University
Playwright's Lab at Hollins University
By Natalie Faunce

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Playwright’s Lab at Hollins University is a unique graduate program dedicated to training theatre artists in creating new work, and meets for six weeks each summer.

Todd Ristau, Program Director for the Playwright’s Lab at Hollins University, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about this program for theatre artists.

From mid-June through the end of July, playwrights, directors, actors and dramaturgs are learning in the classroom and then sharing that work with the community at a variety of events.

One of the most popular is Overnight Sensations, produced in partnership with Mill Mountain Theatre since 2006.

It will be held Saturday, July 8 at 8PM. It is free and open to the public.

