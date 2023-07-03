Birthdays
‘Put It in Reverse Terry’ in need of new wheelchair-accessible van

Terry Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5, 2017, that shows him lighting fireworks on the Fourth of July.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Gray News) – Terry Davis, the Tennessee man who became a viral sensation for lighting fireworks while in his wheelchair, is asking for help from the public.

Davis, also known as “Back Up Terry” or “Put It in Reverse Terry,” is need of a new wheelchair-accessible van.

According to a GoFundMe page, Davis’ wheelchair-accessible van is “broken beyond cost of repair” and he needs a new vehicle.

Fans have previously helped Davis get a new wheelchair and ramp.

Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5, 2017, that shows him lighting fireworks on the Fourth of July. As the fireworks go off, Davis struggles to get out of the way in his wheelchair. The man recording the video is heard yelling at Davis to get to safety, saying, “Back up Terry! Put it in reverse Terry!”

The original YouTube video has nearly 15 million views.

In a Facebook post on Friday, news personality Winnie Wright said that despite years of effort, Davis “does not get a single dollar from any merchandise sold with his name or likeness.”

Davis has been using a wheelchair since he suffered a serious spinal injury nearly 15 years ago.

