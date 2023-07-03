RND Coffee Lounge, LEAP collab to bring special coffee blend to West End Farmers’ Market

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - RND Coffee Lounge has all kinds of specialty blends created for your enjoyment, but there’s one coffee you’ll have to go to the West End Farmers’ Market in Roanoke to get.

“There for a while, there were people that were asking about coffee, and I was able to work with Quincy at Roasters Next Door,” said Connie Kenny, food access manager for LEAP.

“That area has had a lack of specialty coffee and that’s something that we wanted to introduce as best as we could,” said Quincy Randolph, chef and owner of Roasters Next Door Coffee Lounge.

“We got together and came up with this amazing West End Blend coffee that we’re now able to provide to this community that would never have had the opportunity to taste, a quality coffee,” Connie said.

Quincy and his team worked on the West End Blend for about a month before it was ready to go.

He said, “We wanted quality coffee that felt familiar.”

Quincy explained the coffee tastes like a breakfast blend.

“And so far, I think it’s been good for LEAP and for that area. We’ve had a couple people coming by the store to see if they can buy it and I’m like no, no, no, only at the LEAP Market,” Quincy explained.

“For some of my customers, this has become a weekend treat for them,” Connie said. She explained that many of the customers served at the West End Farmers Market are doing everything they can to get through the week, and for them, it’s nice to sit at home on the weekend and enjoy a nice, quality cup of coffee.

LEAP’s West End Farmers’ Market is every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine. Whether you live in the West End or not, anyone is welcome. Vendors will be set up in the lot next to The LEAP Hub at 1027 Patterson Avenue in Roanoke.

