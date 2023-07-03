Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

RND Coffee Lounge, LEAP collab to bring special coffee blend to West End Farmers’ Market

There’s one coffee that if you want it, you’ll have to go to the West End Farmers Market in Roanoke to get it.
By Neesey Payne
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - RND Coffee Lounge has all kinds of specialty blends created for your enjoyment, but there’s one coffee you’ll have to go to the West End Farmers’ Market in Roanoke to get.

“There for a while, there were people that were asking about coffee, and I was able to work with Quincy at Roasters Next Door,” said Connie Kenny, food access manager for LEAP.

“That area has had a lack of specialty coffee and that’s something that we wanted to introduce as best as we could,” said Quincy Randolph, chef and owner of Roasters Next Door Coffee Lounge.

“We got together and came up with this amazing West End Blend coffee that we’re now able to provide to this community that would never have had the opportunity to taste, a quality coffee,” Connie said.

Quincy and his team worked on the West End Blend for about a month before it was ready to go.

He said, “We wanted quality coffee that felt familiar.”

Quincy explained the coffee tastes like a breakfast blend.

“And so far, I think it’s been good for LEAP and for that area. We’ve had a couple people coming by the store to see if they can buy it and I’m like no, no, no, only at the LEAP Market,” Quincy explained.

“For some of my customers, this has become a weekend treat for them,” Connie said. She explained that many of the customers served at the West End Farmers Market are doing everything they can to get through the week, and for them, it’s nice to sit at home on the weekend and enjoy a nice, quality cup of coffee.

LEAP’s West End Farmers’ Market is every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine. Whether you live in the West End or not, anyone is welcome. Vendors will be set up in the lot next to The LEAP Hub at 1027 Patterson Avenue in Roanoke.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 2023 Miss Virginia stopped by WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin' to discuss what's next and share to...
The next 2023 Miss Virginia and Miss Virginia Teen is...
Roanoke City Police investigating after body found in Roanoke River
At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
At least 1 dead in plane crash near resort in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Man dies in motorcycle wreck on the Blue Ridge Parkway
New laws take effect in Virginia

Latest News

Alexis Wright and Eligh Davidson, reported missing from Wythe County
Teens reported missing from Wythe County
Roanoke gas prices down slightly over the last week
RND Coffee Lounge, LEAP Collab on Coffee Blend for West End Farmers' Market
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 3, 2023