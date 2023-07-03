Roanoke considers gateless parking garages

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’ve ever waited to get in or out of the Center in the Square Parking Garage in downtown Roanoke, you know it can be aggravating.

Now, the city is considering a plan to speed up the process by getting rid of the gates.

The new system would encourage customers to pay by cell phone, though the garage would have a machine that takes cash.

Cameras would track license plates as cars come and go.

“Picture a scenario where you’re pulling into a parking garage. You don’t have to roll down your window. You don’t have to wait behind a gate arm. You don’t have to pull a ticket. You don’t even have to stop your vehicle. You can pull in straight, park in a parking space,” said Scott Kitts, Senior Manager with SP+, a parking management company.

Parking officials say they won’t have to raise rates to pay for the new system.

Eventually, the city hopes to implement the change in all of its garages.

