Roanoke gas prices down slightly over the last week

(KMVT-NEWS)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Gas Buddy Release) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.20 per gallon as of Monday, July 3, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 0.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 119.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.80 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the least expensive station in Roanoke was priced at $3.04/g Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.75/g, a difference of 71.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.89/g while the highest was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.40/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50/g Monday. The national average is down 1.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 129.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Just ahead of Independence Day, the national average has fallen to its lowest level since late April, with oil prices remaining under considerable pressure due to a cloudy outlook for the global economy. We could see gasoline prices under some additional pressure soon, especially as we head into the closing innings of summer next month,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“For now, gasoline demand will likely ramp up as we enter the peak of the summer, with millions of Americans set to take to the roads with some of the season’s lowest average gasoline prices. At the half point of the year, the national average is right at level we anticipated for a full year average. While that’s good news, I believe we may see prices close out the second half of the year below our expectations, which would be welcome news for motorists, and the possibility exists that the national average this fall could fall under $3 per gallon.”

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

July 3, 2022: $4.40/g (U.S. Average: $4.79/g)

July 3, 2021: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

July 3, 2020: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

July 3, 2019: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 3, 2018: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

July 3, 2017: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

July 3, 2016: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

July 3, 2015: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

July 3, 2014: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

July 3, 2013: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

