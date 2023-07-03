Severe storms leave hundreds without power and dozens of trees down in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews are working to restore power for hundreds of people after severe storms swept through the area Sunday.

The storms left nearly 2,000 people without power.

As of Monday afternoon, around 450 Danville Utility customers are without power since Sunday around 2:30 p.m. – making it over 24 hours since some people have had AC.

“This house was built in 1957,” said Vann Hall, Danville resident. “So, there’s no double glazing or anything. The windows just sort of radiate heat inward. I’ve gone around pulling blinds as much as possible. If it gets much worse, we’ll probably relocate to the basement.”

“We packed up all our perishables and coolers last night and took them to family members houses and put them in their extra freezers or their basements to keep them cool,” said Claire Talbott, Danville resident. “Hopefully, they won’t go bad until we get power back.”

The storm snuck up on most residents.

“We just were out at Target getting some groceries and saw the sky was dark out this way,” said Ian Talbott, Danville resident. “We could tell it was probably pretty serious by the noise and the darkness out this way but no expectations.”

“I was just online and the power went out. About 10 minutes later, all of a sudden, the wind picked up the bottom and just fell out, and we started hearing things banging off the roof,” added Hall.

Danville Utilities is receiving mutual aid from North and South Carolina. They say it may take several days to restore power to everyone due to the extent of the damage.

The Talbotts are using the damage as a benefit for this upcoming winter.

“It’s just a lot of chainsaw work and some brush that we’ve put up at the street for the city to get. Hopefully, they’ll knock that out, and then it’s just going to be stacking firewood for next year it looks like,” explained Ian Talbott.

Danville Utilities hopes to have most of the remaining outages restored by Monday evening.

The Danville Life Saving Crew said there were no reported injuries.

