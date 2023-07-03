Birthdays
Sheetz offering special Independence Day gas price

Sheetz 1.776 Gas Price for July 4, 2023
Sheetz 1.776 Gas Price for July 4, 2023(Sheetz)
By Pat Thomas
Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Sheetz chain of gas stations/convenience stores has announced it will celebrate Independence Day by reducing its gas price to $1.776 a gallon, commemorating the year the Declaration of Independence was signed.

The promotion will begin at 12:01 a.m. July 4 and will last all day or while promotional gallons last, according to the company.

The discounted price will apply to regular, E85 (flex fuel), Unleaded 88, mid-grade and premium fuel grades at all 675+ Sheetz locations in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina, according to the company. It will not apply to any diesel or Ethanol Free (E0) fuel offerings.

“Sheetz is a family-owned and operated company and we are always looking for ways to assist the communities and customers that we serve,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the 4th of July with friends and family, with an obvious nod to our nation’s birthday.”

To see if your local Sheetz sells a particular grade, use the company’s mobile app or website.

