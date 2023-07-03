Birthdays
Teens reported missing from Wythe County

Alexis Wright and Eligh Davidson, reported missing from Wythe County
Alexis Wright and Eligh Davidson, reported missing from Wythe County(AWARE Foundation)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing teens.

Alexis Wright from Wytheville and Eligh Davidson from Rural Retreat are believed to be traveling together in a red 1994 Mitsubishi truck with Virginia license plates, according to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and AWARE Foundation.

Pickup believed to be used by two missing Wythe County teens
Pickup believed to be used by two missing Wythe County teens(AWARE Foundation)

They were last reported seen June 26, 2023. Alexis was wearing a black t-shirt, according to AWARE. She has a tattoo of a paw print on her right arm and a wave tattoo on her right leg. Eligh is likely wearing a tan jacket and has shaggy hair, according to investigators.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office at 276-223-6000.

