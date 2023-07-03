Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Utility crews working to restore power to Danville residents

Power lines
Power lines(WILX)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several neighborhoods are without power in the Danville area after a severe thunderstorm knocked down multiple trees and utility poles on Sunday.

Danville utility crews restored several main circuits. As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, three main circuits remain out of service serving portions of Westover, Schoolfield and the Forest Hills and Averett University area.

Crews say it may take several days to restore service to everyone because of the extent of the damage. Crews continue to work to clear debris.

Updates on restoration of power will be provided on the Facebook page of Danville Utilities.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in Virginia
Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved fatal shooting in Clifton Forge
The new 2023 Miss Virginia stopped by WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin' to discuss what's next and share to...
The next 2023 Miss Virginia and Miss Virginia Teen is...
73-year-old repairs roof
73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing a leak
Man found dead in Roanoke River has been identified

Latest News

Carlos Rodriguez digs fence post holes Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Houston. Meteorologists say...
Heat waves like the one that’s killed 14 in the southern US are becoming more frequent and enduring
As levels reach the 'Unhealthy' range today, workers who are outside are at risk for exposure.
Crews work outside in poor air quality
Crews Work Outside in Haze
Crews Work Outside in Haze
Smoke fills the sky reducing visibility Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Detroit. The Detroit area...
Rain hasn’t quelled Canadian wildfires, and more smoky haze is on the way, officials say