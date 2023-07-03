Utility crews working to restore power to Danville residents

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several neighborhoods are without power in the Danville area after a severe thunderstorm knocked down multiple trees and utility poles on Sunday.

Danville utility crews restored several main circuits. As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, three main circuits remain out of service serving portions of Westover, Schoolfield and the Forest Hills and Averett University area.

Crews say it may take several days to restore service to everyone because of the extent of the damage. Crews continue to work to clear debris.

Updates on restoration of power will be provided on the Facebook page of Danville Utilities.

