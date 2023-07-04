Christiansburg hosts 4th of July festival

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The 4th of July is one of the biggest days of the year for the Town of Christiansburg.

“There’s a lot of preparation that goes into it,” Director of Christiansburg’s Parks and Recreation Brad Epperley said.

Vendors, kids activities, food trucks lined Christiansburg’s Main Street for a celebration of freedom.

“Christiansburg is about community,” Epperley said. “It’s a great place to live, play and work and we want to be able to practice these types of events here so people will come out and enjoy Christiansburg hopefully move to Christiansburg, or at least visit Christiansburg,”

Vendors say this festival is a great way to bring people together.

“My 15 year old daughter’s doing face painting and there are all the food trucks,” Pebbles and Paint Owner Kelly Monticue said. “It’s fun to see everybody in the red, white and blue.”

“Being able to see families and friends come out and interact with each other, put smiles on their faces,” Epperley said. “I think that’s the most important thing for me.”

The town estimates this event brings in a few thousand people throughout the day.

“I’m really happy to be here,” Monticue said. “This is the third time we’ve been here. I do wilderness and some other festivals in the area about this this one in particular I was planning on and I’ve been planning on it for a couple of months now and it’s fun to come down here.”

“It’s just a great community atmosphere and to be able to bring families and children out,” Epperley said. “That’s what we want to do.”

