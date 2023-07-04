Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

City provides more details on Gainsboro Community Hub Concept Plan

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, plans for a community hub in the Gainsboro neighborhood are coming into focus.

Monday morning, members of Roanoke City Council got their first look at a concept plan that will guide development in the area.

The city has been on this path for a while, hoping to create a neighborhood center in Gainsboro like others in Grandin Village and the Wasena neighborhood.

The Historic Gainsboro Community Hub Concept Plan focuses on three areas: Henry Street, North Jefferson Street and the block near the Gainsboro library where the Lawson Building and Claytor Memorial Clinic building are located.

The city says its consultant Downtown Economics LLC has reached out to the community in a variety of ways.

“They did surveys. They went out and did focus groups. They did one-on-one interviews. They did door-to-door talks with folks, went on community tours, so they tried their best to really get input from the community,” said Wayne Leftwich, Assistant to the City Manager.

This is a concept plan, not a detailed blueprint.

The goal is to foster a mix of businesses, housing and community spaces that will support residents and help to revitalize the neighborhood.

“And I think it’s going to be something special,” said Mayor Sherman Lea.

While the planning will continue, Lea said city council is committed to the effort.

“This is a tremendous concept and I think it’s going to work,” Lea told reporters. “I think this council is very supportive and willing to look at that. And now is the time we need to do it.”

Residents of the area attended the briefing, but told reporters they were still reviewing the plan and were not ready to comment.

The concept plan will be back before city council for a public hearing and vote in two weeks.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 2023 Miss Virginia stopped by WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin' to discuss what's next and share to...
The next 2023 Miss Virginia and Miss Virginia Teen is...
A body was found in the Roanoke River in Roanoke... 7.2.23
Roanoke City Police investigating after body found in Roanoke River
At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
At least 1 dead in plane crash near resort in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Man dies in motorcycle wreck on Blue Ridge Parkway
Isolated storms are possible this afternoon and some could be strong.
Weather Alert Day: Isolated severe storms possible through this evening

Latest News

Man and woman found dead in Roanoke residence; police investigating
The city of Roanoke considers gateless parking garages.
Roanoke considers gateless parking garages
Marni Larsen and her son, Damon Rasmussen of Holladay, Utah, wait their turn in line hoping to...
The wait for US passports is creating travel purgatory and snarling summer plans
Roanoke City Gateless Parking Garages
Roanoke City Gateless Parking Garages