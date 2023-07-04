City provides more details on Gainsboro Community Hub Concept Plan

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, plans for a community hub in the Gainsboro neighborhood are coming into focus.

Monday morning, members of Roanoke City Council got their first look at a concept plan that will guide development in the area.

The city has been on this path for a while, hoping to create a neighborhood center in Gainsboro like others in Grandin Village and the Wasena neighborhood.

The Historic Gainsboro Community Hub Concept Plan focuses on three areas: Henry Street, North Jefferson Street and the block near the Gainsboro library where the Lawson Building and Claytor Memorial Clinic building are located.

The city says its consultant Downtown Economics LLC has reached out to the community in a variety of ways.

“They did surveys. They went out and did focus groups. They did one-on-one interviews. They did door-to-door talks with folks, went on community tours, so they tried their best to really get input from the community,” said Wayne Leftwich, Assistant to the City Manager.

This is a concept plan, not a detailed blueprint.

The goal is to foster a mix of businesses, housing and community spaces that will support residents and help to revitalize the neighborhood.

“And I think it’s going to be something special,” said Mayor Sherman Lea.

While the planning will continue, Lea said city council is committed to the effort.

“This is a tremendous concept and I think it’s going to work,” Lea told reporters. “I think this council is very supportive and willing to look at that. And now is the time we need to do it.”

Residents of the area attended the briefing, but told reporters they were still reviewing the plan and were not ready to comment.

The concept plan will be back before city council for a public hearing and vote in two weeks.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.